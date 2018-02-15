Mind wins support from police group

Members of the Women’s Integrated Network (WIN) at Bridlington, Grimsby and Clough Rd police stations have raised nearly £500 for Hull and East Yorkshire and North East Lincolnshire Mind.

The Women’s Integrated Network is a group formed within Humberside Police which aims to raise awareness of women’s issues.

In doing so, it tries to look beyond the obvious, and often raises issues that affect the whole of society. This is why they chose to support Hull and East Yorkshire Mind and North East Lincolnshire Mind with their coffee mornings.

Sergeant Vicky Huyton, custody sergeant and one of the force’s Mental Health Champions and also Wellbeing Lead for Sergeants, said: “We are acutely aware that poor mental health affects all walks of society, be it the individual themselves or those around them.

“Supporting people from all sections of the community and also our colleagues is something that we all feel hugely passionate about.

“In raising this money we felt it would firstly continue to increase awareness for mental health issues and secondly that the proceeds would be put to excellent use.”

They raised the money by hosting coffee mornings at Bridlington and Grimsby police stations, and having a ‘guess the number of sweets in the jar’ at the Clough Road station.

It costs £10 for Mind to support someone through a peer support session, meaning this amount could support four people to access 12 weeks of group support.