Men who fell 20ft in woods meet the Coastguards who saved their lives

Two men have been reunited with the emergency services crews who saved their lives during a three-hour rescue operation earlier this year.



The pair went to meet the Bridlington and Filey Coastguard rescue teams who had to call on all their expereince and skill to treat them after they fell 20ft in woods.

In the early hours of September 16, they received reports of two injured males at the bottom of a ravine close to Danes Woods in Flamborough.

Daniel and Lewis, who were exploring the woods with friends, had fallen 20ft all the way to the bottom of the ravine.

Both men suffered injuries and were extracted using technical rescue methods and taken to hospital.

Although still not fully fighting fit, the young men along with their families, went to meet the team team who worked alongside the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Humberside Police in what turned out to be a three-hour rescue operation.

Adam Mainprize, station officer for Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team, said: “It was a very technical rescue demanding all the skills we train for as Coastguards.

"It was nice for the team to meet both young men and their family and great to hear that both of them are recovering well following such a traumatic ordeal.”