Memorial stone is ‘the best present’

A memorial stone has been installed in Ulrome to commemorate the villagers who lost their lives in the two World Wars.

The project was the brainchild of local man Ken Watson and supported by the Ulrome Charities Trustees, with a donation from the Lissett Community Wind Farm Fund.

Ken was born in the village in 1928 and lived there until recently. He said: “This has been a dream of mine for quite some time and I am delighted that at last the memorial is in place to remember our local lads who died fighting for our freedom.

“It’s the best Christmas present that the Ulrome Charities could give to the village.”

A dedication service will be held early in the new year when the Rev Mark Carey will unveil the memorial stone and pay tribute.

He said: “I am very proud to have joined the Trustees recently and to be given the opportunity to help the local community to commemorate those men who

died in both wars.

“My family and I are thoroughly enjoying being part of the Bridlington parishes area and look forward to sharing in the success of many community projects such as this one in the future.”

The Ulrome Charities Trust’s constitution has been changed recently to allow funding to help both local residents and community projects. Money has been awarded towards new windows in Ulrome’s Rickaby Village Hall as well as the war memorial.