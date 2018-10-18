Memorable Lions concert

The North Wolds Lions Club recently held its annual Brass Band Concert at Burton Agnes Hall. The theme of this year’s concert was a celebration of 100 years since the formation of the Royal Air Force.

The audience enjoyed a stirring first half of military music including the Dam Busters, 633 Squadron , Royal Air Force March and the battle of Britain March. The second half of the evening saw a rousing rendering of the Last Night of the Proms and more WW1 songs.

Three representatives of the 252 Bridlington Squadron Royal Air Force Cadets at the concert. The standard bearer is Rosie Gregson with the banner escorts Amy Gregson (left) and Casey Reece.

In attendance were the banners of the Royal British Legion, Driffield Branch, the Parachute Regiment, East Yorkshire Branch and the Royal Air Force cadet Squadron, Bridlington Branch.

Lion Keith Harris said that it was probably the most memorable concert he had organised over the past 25 years.