Meet Bridlington’s next generation of reporters

Meet Bridlington’s journalists of the future. A group of 12 pupils from New Pasture Lane enjoyed a special day at The Spa, where they learnt all the skills needed to be Free Press reporters of the future.

As part of the latest experience organised by Hull and East Yorkshire Children’s University, the dozen budding journalists received a crash course in writing, interviewing, photography and video filming skills from the communications team at East Riding Council.

Andy interviewed the pupils for his radio show...

Some of the children even had a lesson in how to write shorthand from the Free Press!

They were then let loose on the stars of the BBC pantomime Babes In The Wood, which is being staged at the Spa tonight and tomorrow.

Radio Humberside presenter Andy Comfort, who played the baddie The Sheriff of Nottingham was given a grilling on the theatre stage, with the enthusiastic youngsters asking if he had ever worked with anyone he didn’t like, and managing to get an exclusive story about ticket sales for the panto.

New Pasture Lane headteacher Alison Tadman said: “It’s an amazing opportunity. They have had training in how to take photographs and video and a really great tour around the Spa, which gave a real insight into the jobs available to them.

....before the children turned the tables and put Andy on the spot

“Children come here but don’t know what goes on behind the scenes.

“It has been amazing to see how they have developed during the day. It has been so good for building self-esteem.

“They will take the skills they have learnt back to lessons and they will use them as they go through life.”

The 10 and 11-year-olds also took over the Spa’s social media account, posting regular updates about their work, promoting the pantomime and even uploading videos.

Lisa Whitton, the university’s East Riding manager, said: “This was our first experience day with East Riding Council and it has really captured the children’s imaginations.

“The project is all about raising aspirations and confidence. It is fabtastic to show them the different career opportunities there are at The Spa, from being a chef to the technical crew, set and costume designers and looking at marketing and media.”

Ruby, aged 11, said: “Going on the tour was my favourite bit of the day. It was amazing.”