Meet Bridlington police and tell them about the issues affecting you

Police will be out and about over three days later this week to tell the people of Bridlington about the work which is going on to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug-related crime on our streets.

Community Beat Manager PC Rob Brigham said: “On Friday, October 26, we’re going to be at the Wellington Road underpass from 9.30am to 4.30pm. On Saturday we will be at the car park on New Pasture Walk from 9am to 4.30pm and on Sunday we’ll be back there again from 9am to 2pm.

“We’re doing a lot of work in these areas around dealing with antisocial behaviour and drug related crime and we want to let everyone living and working there know about what we’ve done so far, our plans for the future and how they can help us.

“We know how much this kind of behaviour can impact on people’s lives – particularly the most vulnerable in our communities - and that’s why dealing with it is a priority for us.

“That’s why we wanted to get out into the community and speak to you about your experiences and concerns. We will also have a Polish-speaking officer on hand, so we make sure we can speak to as many people as possible.

“It’s also vital that you don’t underestimate the role you play in helping us to deal with drug-related crime.

“We charged a man and a woman with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine after we conducted a warrant at an address in Haslemere Avenue earlier this month – and that was as a result of information we got from the public.

“You know when something is not right in your area and by picking up the phone or speaking to us while we’re out and about, you really help us to put together successful operations to prevent crime and bring offenders to justice.”

Officers will also be talking about how they are working to combat anti-social behaviour – particularly Tennyson Avenue, New Pasture Walk and along the seafront.

PC Brigham added: “We’ve had reports of adults congregating in the park and drinking, so we’re stepping up our presence in this area to provide reassurance and deal with any antisocial behaviour.

“We’re also dealing with reports of teenagers causing criminal damage around the amusements on the seafront and throwing mud and conkers at homes in New Pasture Walk.

“We don’t want to criminalise children if there’s another way of dealing with it that will be better for them and the wider community. However, if this behaviour crosses the line and people break the law – for example by damaging property or stealing – we will investigate, find those responsible and, where appropriate, put them before the courts.”