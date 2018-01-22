McMillan helps Macmillan with funds from dip

Among those who braved the chilly North Sea waters over the Christmas period was pensioner June McMillan, who was appropriately raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

June decided to do the Boxing Day Dip For Heroes on Bridlington’s South Beach to raise money for the charity after a friend was diagnosed with cancer.

She said: “I did not sleep the night before as I did feel quite nervous, but the people who came down to support me were fantastic.

“I thought ‘go on girl, you can do it’.

“I would like to thank Sue Fiander, who collected part of this great amount, JJs Mini Mart on Promenade, the management and staff at Lucy Lodge, the staff at Skirlington Market and my friends and neighbours.”

June is pictured handing over the cheque for £541.14 to Sarah Child, Macmillan’s fund-raising manager York and North Yorkshire coast. (PA1803-5b)