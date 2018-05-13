Marvellous Machen stars for Ebberston

Ebberston's Alex Machen smashed a superb unbeaten 150 as his side conquered Forge Valley by 110 runs in the Beckett League Premier Division.

Machen's knock was added to by Ben Lockey's 69 as Ebberston moved to 267-4, Matty Nettleton taking two of the wickets to fall.

Tom Varey (63) and Joe Bradshaw (22) tried to keep Valley in the game, but two wickets each from Cooper barnes and Sam Hardie slowed them sufficiently.

Elliott Cooper had a good day with the ball as Staxton beat Nawton Grange by seven wickets.

Cooper took 7-24 as Grange reached 117, former Staxton man Jodie Robson's 57 being the major contribution.

Jack Pinder and James Armstrong both reached the 20s as Staxton made it over the winning line.

Mitch Fisher had a useful all-round afternoon in Seamer's 159-run success against Thornton Dale.

Both Fisher and Dave Graham managed scores of 40, while Gregg Chadwick hit 71 in Seamer's 235-8. Ian Farrow bagging 4-52.

Oli Sigsworth struck 43 in Dale's response, but Fisher wrapped things up with 4-14.

Filey had a comfortable eight-wicket win in their game against Cayton.

Phil Dickens took 3-20 and Mark Shackley claimed 3-31 in Cayton's 108, before Tom Fitzgerald (57no) and Adam Ditchburn (33) led Filey home.

Heslerton edged their way to a win by three wickets against Mulgrave.

Connor Lupton and Andrew Wood reached the 40s and Aaron Leeman 26 in Mulgrave's 171-7, Matthew Webster taking 3-51.

Lupton then picked up 4-38 to keep Heslerton on their toes, but an unbeaten 80 from Sam Triffitt and 43 from Paul Bowes clinched things.

Staithes beat Scalby by three wickets.

Jon Barton (34), Ed Hopper (32) and James Deaves (23) carried Scalby to 178-9, Brad Lewis taking 3-56.

Lewis then added 27, with Ian Dixon scoring 28 and Chris Morrison making 76 to help Staithes to 20 points.

Ganton were 143 runs better than Flixton 2nds in Division One.

Ian Cousins and Robbie Milner both hit 84 as Ganton reached 262-5, Harry Gunning picking up 3-55.

A Carver then took 4-25 to slow Flixton down, despite 30 from Josh Till.

Settrington hung on to seal a win by 16 runs against Wykeham.

Dan Peel's 3-33 kept Settrington honest in their 207-9, with Stephen Beal (67), Adam Morley (37) and Jonty Rounthwaite (36) scoring the runs.

Wykeham then got themselves in touching distance through 50 from Ezra Pashby, 34 from Sam Colling, 33 from Dave Pearson and 26 from Steve Clegg, but Jamie Rounthwaite's 5-55 did enough to book the win for Settrington.

Great Habton were 106 runs stronger than Cloughton in their victory.

Habton totalled 225-7, Nick Ibbotson hitting 75, Josh Rainse 31 not out and Dan Walker 24, Jon King claimed 4-72.

Richard Ward and Gary Jordan both scored 33 for Cloughton, but 2-27 from Will Curtis helped see off their reply.

Scalby 2nds beat Staxton 2nds by five wickets.

Danny Cooper top scored for Staxton with 27, Tony Geall's 3-32 helping to see them off for 105.

Anosh George caused Scalby some problems with his 3-26, but Daniel Gregory's unbeaten 39 wrapped things up in their favour.

Pickering 3rds came out on top by 10 wickets in a high-scoring Division Two win against Seamer 2nds.

Seamer looked to be in a good position at the half-way stage, with an unbeaten 109 from Sam Collison and 73 from Darrol Lewis taking them to 217-3.

But openers Les Welburn (100no) and George Baldwin (95no) did enough to carry Pickering to the win.

Charles Gray was in impressive all-round form for Wold Newton as they beat Ebberston 2nds by seven wickets.

Gray took 4-15 as Ebberston reached 107, Adrian Turnbull posting 33 of them.

The all-rounder then hit an unbeaten 41 as Newton secured the win.

Cayton 2nds beat Wykeham 2nds by three wickets.

Pete Shepherdson top-scored with 25 for Wykeham in their 109, Simon Glave (4-24), Col Denton (2-18) and Daz Jones (2-33) taking the wickets.

James Wilson's 3-26 and Steve Day's 2-32 put Cayton on edge, but Glave's undefeated 33 was enough to seal the victory.

Fylingdales won by three wickets after their long trip south to Sewerby 2nds.

Ian Dennis (75no) and Ian Jones (36) pushed Sewerby to 191-7, but 66 from Graham Kettle and scores in the 20s from Chris Hurworth and Mark Estill saw Dales to the points.

Kirkbymoorside were less successful on their travels, losing by 21 runs at Bridlington 2nds.

Pete Bowtell, R Robinson, Steve Lount and Andy Leeson all reached the 20s in Brid's 147-9, Jamie Harper taking 4-26 and Peter Kent chipping in with 3-35.

Andy Bayes' 65 and Jamie Harper's 31 gave Kirkby some hope, but Carl Parkin took 5-21 and Callum Battams picked up 3-16 to book the win.

