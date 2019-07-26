Man whose body was found in sea near Bridlington is named

A man whose body was found in the sea 25 miles off the coast of Bridlington has been named.

A boat crew alerted authorities on Wednesday morning (July 24) that they had found someone in the sea.

Humberside Police identified the man as Peter Mosley, from Withernsea who went missing on Friday July 5.

The 37-year-old had been reported as missing after he went into the sea off a boat near Tunstall close to Withernsea.

A spokesperson from the force said: "We are not treating his death as suspicious. A file is being prepared for HM Coroner.

"Mr Mosley’s family have been informed and are being supported by officers. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time."