Man's body found at flat fire in Bridlington

Police have confirmed a man was found dead in a block of flats in Bridlington town centre last night.

Officers were called to Wellington Road by Humberside Fire and Rescue Service at around 7.35pm.

Detective Superintendent Tony Cockerill said: “The fire was isolated to a top floor flat, where the body of a man was found.

“We’re now working with the Coroner’s Office and the fire service to investigate both the cause of the fire and the cause of the man’s death, which is being treated as unexplained.

“Specialist officers are supporting the man’s family, who have asked that he is not publically identified at this time."

Several police, fire and ambulance service vehicles were seen in Wellington Road, which was closed to traffic and pedestrians for much of the evening.

Officers had Tweeted that the public should 'listen to officer instructions and do not walk through the closed area'.

They said their officers were staying in the area throughout the night to help fire service staff keep residents safe and establish the circumstances of the fire.