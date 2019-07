The Bridlington inshore lifeboat was launched last night after "a mans behaviour gave cause for concern."

The 'Windsor Spirit' was launched at 6.43pm in response to the incident on North Pier which Humberside Police and Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team also attended.

Image: Bridlington Lifeboat

Andy Brompton, Bridlington lifeboat press officer, said: "The man who was on the North Pier, was escorted off after the Police had a word with him, the UK Coastguard then stood the inshore lifeboat crew down."