Man dies suddenly in Buckton on New Year's Day

A man in his 50s has died suddenly at a home in Buckton on New Year's Day.

Humberside Police were called to the property in Main Street, in Buckton, yesterday (Monday January 1) following the sudden death of a man in his 50s.

Officers were called at 4.30pm when concerns were raised for the man's safety.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A spokesperson for the force said: "His death is being treated as unexplained and is not believed to be suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner."

See update by clicking here.