Man dies in hospital after being pulled from the water on Scarborough's South Bay

A man has died after being pulled from the water on Scarborough's South Bay last night.

North Yorkshire Police and the Coastguard were contacted at 7.55pm by the ambulance service with reports that a man had been pulled from the water by the Spa.

The man was initially treated at the scene and transferred to Scarborough Hospital, where he later died.

Police enquiries are ongoing to establish the man’s identity and determine the circumstances around his death.