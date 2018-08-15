Man charged with charity shop burglary in Bridlington

A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a burglary at a charity shop in Bridlington.

Martin Rodney Brigham, of Marshall Avenue, has been charged with burglary at Age UK, in the Promenade, between August 12 and 13.

A spokesman for the force said: "We have been investigating a recent commercial burglary at premises on the Promenade in Bridlington.

"We have now made an arrest which has resulted in [the] local man being promptly charged."

He has been bailed to appear at Beverley Magistrates Court next month.