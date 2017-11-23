Man attacked by youth with bladed weapon in Bridlington

A man was allegedly assaulted by a youth after he refused to hand over a cigarette.

Humberside Police are appealing for information following the alleged serious assault.

The man was left with minor injuries to his left arm after a youth assaulted him with a bladed weapon.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A man was walking along St. John's Avenue near the junction of Midway Avenue around 9pm when he was approached by approximately 10 youths.

"One of the youths asked the man for a cigarette. The man said he didn't have one, and while he was walking away one of the youths allegedly assaulted him with a bladed weapon."

The incident happened on October 16.

It's thought the group of youths had been in a nearby takeaway before the incident. They were all wearing dark clothing and hooded tops.

Anyone with information or who saw the group that evening please call 101 quoting log 631 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.