Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after Headlands School incident

Police have confirmed a 62-year-old man has been taken into custody following an incident at Headlands School in Bridlington yesterday.

A statement on social media said that officers had arrested the man on suspicion of sexual assault.

Messages were sent to parents over the past 24 hours, asking them to speak to their children about 'stranger danger' - and staff at Headlands said the incident, which happened at the start of the school day, was being taken 'very seriously'.

"The message is clear - don't talk to any strangers and report anything or anyone acting suspiciously to a responsible adult as soon as you can," said headteacher Sarah Bone.