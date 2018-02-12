Man appears in court following Bridlington robbery

An 18-year-old man has been charged with robbery following a number of incidents in Bridlington.

Harvey Joseph Acklam, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

Arrests were made after Humberside Police issued an appeal to identify three people caught on CCTV following a robbery on Saturday Feburary 3 at the Bossyboots shop, in Queensgate.

Earlier that evening, at around 6pm, a woman reported that she was approached by three men who demanded money from her. She was in the Albion Terrace area at the time of the incident.

Acklam, 18, appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on February 8 and was remanded in custody to appear in Hull Crown Court on March 9.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "The appeal led us to be able to arrest three people. Two youths, 15 and 17 years-old from Hornsea were released under investigation."