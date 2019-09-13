Man airlifted to hospital after falling from sea wall in Bridlington

Emergency services were called to Bridlington South pier this afternoon.

Bridlington Coastguards, inshore lifeboat, Police, Ambulance, Paramedics and the Air Ambulance teams were tasked to give assistance after a man fell from the South pier onto the deck of a fishing boat.

Image: Andrew Brompton

It is estimated he fell around five metres.

Andy Brompton fromBridlington Lifeboat said: "The inshore lifeboat crew, headed by Helm Grant Walkington, had been requested to help evacuate the casualty.

"At the time the inshore boat reached the fishing boat there was very little water in the area making the approach very tricky.

"By the time the casualty had been evaluated and placed safely into the lifeboat stretcher the tide had risen enough to transfer him into the Lifeboat.

Image: Andrew Brompton

"The inshore crew, along with an Air Ambulance Doctor on board, slowly moved across the harbour towards the North Pier to waiting Coastguards and Ambulance staff before the casualty was airlifted to hospital."