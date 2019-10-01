Man, 24, arrested in connection with gas canister being thrown into Bridlington building

Humberside Police have confirmed that a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a canister of unknown gas was thrown into a Bridlington building.

The incident took place on September 24 on Westgate, Bridlington and the building was evacuated.

The man has been released under investigation whilst police enquiries continue.

Emergency services were called to Westgate around 7.10pm.

Seven people were checked over by paramedics at the scene and did not require any further medical treatment.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "Anyone with any information, who has not already spoken to us, is asked to call 101 quoting log 506 of September. 24"

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed they attended the incident that involved that "unknown gas sprayed in building".

A spokesperson said: "Two adult females suffering from gas spray, dealt with by paramedics. Fire Service investigated gas and advised staff to ventilate property naturally by opening windows and doors."