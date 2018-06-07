Majorettes: ‘Help us find a new home’

Bridlington’s award-winning majorettes are desperately looking for a new base, which will not price them out of action.

The Red Admirals group celebrates its 40th birthday this month – but its future could be uncertain because room hire could cost thousands of pounds a year.

Practising in their current base

They only have a few months left at their current practice venue – and they want the town to rally round and help them to find a new home.

The group has been offered one venue at a discounted rate of £18 an hour, but it says that would increase its running costs by around £6,000 a year - which would have to be passed on to the families.

Danielle Toft, from the group’s fund-raising committee, said: “At the minute, the girls don’t pay for their uniforms and we don’t want to have to start charging.

“We are the only ones in Yorkshire who don’t charge for uniforms but they are more than £100 each, and most of the girls have three different ones, and then you’ve got the batons, poms and shoes. We know there are some families who won’t be able to afford that.” The troupe’s youngest member is just two and the oldest is 37. It runs baby, dinky, tiny, junior and senior teams with practice sessions three times per week.

The troupes practise three times a week

Currently, the Red Admirals meet at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Quay Road, but they have been given 12 months’ notice on the venue.

They are urgently looking for a new place to practice which is reasonably large and has a high ceiling but will not break the bank – or the consequences could be devastating.

Danielle added: “We have more than 40 girls and lots of new members starting too

“The girls travel to Wakefield regualrly for competitions and get up at five in the morning to get ready to go.

“We do a lot of charity work too, putting on a lot of displays to help different charities when we can.”

The majorettes will be performing at the Lions Carnival, the Tour de Bridlington and Sewerby Gala this year, and will be involved with the Bridlington Sports and Community Club fun day in August.

If you own a venue, which could help, email john.edwards@jpress.co.uk