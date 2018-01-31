M&S reveals it may close Bridlington store

Marks and Spencer has announced it is planning to close its Bridlington store.

The company announced its restructuring plans this morning and the Prince Street branch is one of eight which is proposed for closure.

That will put 468 jobs at risk around the country.

Sacha Berendji, director of retail at Marks & Spencer said, “We’re committed to transforming M&S for our customers, colleagues and shareholders.

“Stores will always be an integral part of our customer experience, alongside M&S.com, but we have to ensure we have the right offer in the right locations.

“We don’t want any colleagues to leave M&S and we will work with each colleague individually on what is best for them as we endeavour to give everyone a role. However, we accept in some cases we may have to consider redundancy.

“We believe these changes are vital for the future of M&S and we will continue to accelerate the programme, taking tough but necessary decisions, as we focus on making M&S special.”

Should the Bridlington branch close, it will leave the nearest M&S branches to Bridlington in Scarborough and Beverley.