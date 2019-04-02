Lythe chamber music series gets under way on Easter Sunday - full programme

The St Oswald's Chamber Music Series is taking place again this year in St Oswald's Church in Lythe.

Seven varied chamber concerts are planned: the st Hilda's String Quartet start the series on Easter Saturday April 20; Moorland Winds on May 4; Stephen Maltby (organ/piano) and Tony Mason (violin) on June 1.

The Tuesday Singers Chamber Choir sings a programme of folk music on July 6t; the Moorside String Quartet is on August 3; the St Hilda's String Orchestra play on September 14 and the season is brought to a close by the Moorland Ensemble on October 12.

"All the players who make our ensembles and choirs are talented local amateur players, and the programmes they bring are very accessible and attractive," said a spokesman.

The concerts start at 7pm and cost £6 each, with students welcome free. There is plenty of free parking beside the church.

The St Hilda's String Quartet of Tony Mason and Martin Hall (violins), Ellie Whitehead (viola) and Stephen Restorick (cello) are playing a programme of two pieces by Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms.

Schumann's Quartet no 1 in A minor opus 41 was written in 1842, while Brahms' Quartet no 2 opus 51, also in A minor, was written 30 years later.

Both composers are firmly rooted in the Romantic style.