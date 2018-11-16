London Marathon place at last for runner Nigel Kitching

After falling at the first hurdle so many times, runner Nigel Kitching has finally secured a place in the London Marathon raising money for a charity which supports the horse racing community.

Nigel, who lives in Kilham, has been running for more than 20 years and has completed 10 ultra-marathons, triathlons and completed the Bridlington Half Marathon this year in 2:22.

Nigel Kitching

However, a place at London was always elusive.

He said: “I was going to give up on it but at the last minute I decided to give it one last try as it has been a part of my bucket list for a long time. And to my joy this year I learned I had been accepted.

“I have worked with race horses in Malton and have experienced the horrendous injuries both to jockeys and stable staff, in fact a friend of mine helped set up a special care unit in Malton for these people. I have to raise a minimum of £1,750 , I hope to raise more and reach my target of £5,000.”

Anyone who wants to donate or to go on training runs with Nigel to ‘keep him motivated through the cold dark nights of winter’ can email him at nigel.kitching52@icloud.com.