The fire which badly damaged the Londesborough Hotel in Bridlington is being treated as arson, police have said.

Dozens of firefighters tackled the blaze in West Street on Wednesday afternoon and the roof of the building was completely destroyed.

Firefighters spent several hours tackling the fire.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "The fire is being treated as arson and an investigation is underway."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

This was the scene yesterday as the clear-up continued.