Local Links project rescued by law firm

An East Yorkshire law firm has stepped in to keep afloat a community network which provides valuable support to hundreds of voluntary organisations and charities.

The Local Links project runs regular meetings in Bridlington to support the many voluntary organisations in the town.

The future of the project, run by East Riding Voluntary Action Services (ERVAS), was put in doubt following a loss of funding.

However, Hull solicitors SJP Law have enabled the project to continue by providing new funding.

Now voluntary organisations ranging from disability support services to sports and arts groups can continue to benefit from the Local Links service.

Sian Broughton, chief executive of ERVAS, said: “The Local Links Project plays an important role for community groups across the county. It is a valuable resource of information, support and allowing diverse groups to share best practice.

“We have six Local Links networks operating throughout East Yorkshire and all community groups are welcome to take part.”

Neil Holland, director of Hull-based SJP Law, said: ”When we heard that the future of this important project could be in jeopardy due to a shortfall in funding we were more than happy to step in and fill the gap.”

Visit www.local-links.org.uk for more information.