The members of the YFoto Photography Club have created another excellent set of images for their March showcase.

This time around there are four excellent landscape images and one picture focusing on a great crested grebe.

St Oswald's Church, Flamborough, by Chrys Mellor.

Two landscapes capture the beauty of Bridlington’s sea front, while St Oswald’s Church and the seascape at Filey also feature in this month’s photographic offering.

For more details about the YFoto Photography Club please call Muriel Hudson on 01262 851722.

Summer Days by Peter Toney.

Late Sky at Filey by Bob Taylor.