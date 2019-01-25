Lloyd Dowson staff take on Tour fitness challenge for Yorkshire Cancer Research

With the Tour de Yorkshire set to return to Bridlington later this year, staff at one business used it as an inspiration for their latest charity fitness challenge.

The team from Lloyd Dowson, Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors cycled 132km as part of a circuit designed by Blast Fitness owner Steve Tighe.

The Lloyd Dowson fitness team with Blast owner Steve Tighe and Jan Jagger from Yorkshire Cancer Research

That is the distance the professionals will ride when they go from Bridlington to Scarborough in Stage Three of Britain’s biggest cycle race in May - and it was all in aid of Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Steve said: “This is the third charity fitness challenge that Lloyd Dowson have undertaken.

“I am proud of the how far the group has progressed, their fitness levels are phenomenal.

“The Lloyd Dowson corporate sessions have been a real success. There was a great sense of community during the session and that is exactly what we are about at Blast.

Pedal power from the staff

Community fundraiser Jan Jagger from Yorkshire Cancer Research attended the charity challenge.

She said: “On behalf of Yorkshire Cancer Research I would like to thank Lloyd Dowson for their continued support of our charity where monies raised goes to sponsor over 200 clinicians and scientists in teaching hospitals and universities throughout Yorkshire working hard to find a cure and early stage diagnosis for cancer.

Vanessa Rowbottom, director for Lloyd Dowson, said: “We are delighted to have raised funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

“The challenge was tough, but we encouraged each other along the way and completed it.

“Yorkshire Cancer Research does such great work and we know that the funds raised will help to make a difference in the local community.”