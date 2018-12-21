Lloyd Dowson staff's festive fashion for Saint Catherine's Hospice

Staff at Lloyd Dowson dressed up in their warmest and wackiest festive woollies to raise money for Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

The teams at the chartered accountants’ Bridlington and Scarborough offices sported a colourful Christmas sweater last Wednesday and gave a donation for the privilege.

The event raised more than £300 for the hospice.

Vanessa Rowbottom, marketing manager, said: “Our team members really enjoyed seeing the variety of jumpers, some were conversation stoppers.

“It certainly was a fun way to raise money and involve all members of the team.”

Saint Catherine’s provides care and support at home and in the hospice for adults with a terminalillness, and their families, carers and friends.