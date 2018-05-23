Lions, tigers and bears: 11 of the best wildlife experiences in Yorkshire

Although it may be unexpected for Yorkshire to have a wide array of different wild animals or various tropical species, the region has a selection of intriguing and immersive wildlife experiences.

These are perfect for a day out with the family, a group activity or just a chance to learn more about different species and breeds of animals, providing exciting experiences for all to enjoy.

SMJ Falconry, Oxenhope, West Yorkshire

SMJ Falconry offer exclusive experiences and services regarding different birds of prey. Located in the 'Brontë Country' countryside of Oxenhope, SMJ have more than sixty birds of prey, including falcons, hawks, eagles and owls.

There are an array of different activities to choose from, including displays where you interact with and handle the birds, watch Static and Flying displays or just gain a further insight into the variety of birds of prey.

Visit: Ox Heys Stairs, Hawksbridge Ln, Oxenhope BD22 9QY- smjfalconry.co.uk





The Wonkey Donkey Visitors Centre, Knottingley, West Yorkshire

The Wonkey Donkey centre is a sanctuary and visitors centre with an outdoor play area and indoor cafe based in Knottingley, West Yorkshire.

There are 21 beautiful donkeys to interact with and you can take a stroll along the paddock walks and see the Donkeys in their family groups.

Visit: Little Oakes Farm, Cobercroft Lane, Cridling Stubbs, Knottingley, WF11 0AZ- wonkey-donkey.co.uk/





Tropical World, Leeds, West Yorkshire

At Tropical world there’s a whole array of different animals, including cheeky meerkats, slithering snakes and a variety of beautiful butterflies.

It makes for an insightful, enjoyable and educational day out, great for a day out with the little ones.

Visit: Princes Ave, Roundhay Park, Leeds LS8 2ER- tropicalworld.leeds.gov.uk





Manor Heath and Jungle Experience, West Yorkshire

Manor Heath Park and Jungle Experience is a Yorkshire in Bloom Gold Award winning park and has also achieved a Green Flag Award..

The converted glasshouses house botanical gardens and habitats for a huge variety of plants, butterflies and animals including fish, quails and terrapins and the Jungle Experience provides and maintains a collection of exotic plants.

Visit: Manor Heath Rd, Halifax HX3 0EB- calderdale.gov.uk



The Donkey Sanctuary, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Opened in 1999, the Leeds sanctuary is located on the rural outskirts of the city and offers donkey-assisted learning facilities. As well as providing donkey-assisted therapy services, this sanctuary is open to visitors at designated hours, where you can meet the donkeys and even adopt one if you wanted to.

Visit: Off Blackhill Lane, Eccup, Swan Ln, Leeds LS16 8AZ- thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk/



Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

The Yorkshire Wildlife Park is located in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, built on the site of Brockholes Farm Visitor Centre.

This is a dynamic centre for conservation and welfare and houses over 400 animals and over 70 different species of animal, including tigers, lions, camels and wallabies, offering a fun day out for all the family.

Visit: Brockholes Ln, Branton, Doncaster DN4 6TB- yorkshirewildlifepark.com





Sheffield Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife & Falconry Centre, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Sheffield Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife & Falconry Centre is a large alternative zoo with wildlife including meerkats, prairie dogs and birds of prey.

Every day, this centre puts on an exciting timetable of animal encounters and shows, during which you can meet splendid animals from around the world in an up-close capacity and learn more about them from the specialist keepers and presenters.

Visit: Woodsetts Rd, North Anston, Sheffield S25 4EQ- butterflyhouse.co.uk



Filey Bird Garden and Animal Park, Filey, North Yorkshire

This North Yorkshire bird garden and animal park is a place where you can meet and feed a variety of friendly animals, including giant rabbits to woolly alpacas, spotty pigs and miniature ponies.

Visit the Worm-world and Mini-beast Mansion to get in touch with your senses and activities such as putting your hands in the feely boxes or taking part in an exciting treasure hunt makes for a great day of family fun.

Visit: Scarborough Rd, Filey YO14 9PG- fileybirdgarden.com





Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park, Bridlington, East Yorkshire

At Bridlington Birds of Prey & Animal Park you will find a wide array of different animals spread across 21 acres of natural habitat.

Venture round the park and through different habitat zones, ranging from the parkland to the natural woodland area, visiting mammals such as meerkats, goats, alpacas and wallabies, and birds of prey such as the boobook owl or the bengal eagle owl.

Visit: Covert Lane, Carnaby, Bridlington, YO15 3QF- bridlingtonanimalpark.co.uk





Sewerby Hall and Gardens- The Zoo, Bridlington, East Yorkshire

Sewerby Hall and Gardens has its very own zoo, where you can visit and be introduced to an exciting world of mammals and birds, meet an array of domestic and wild animals from various countries.

From African pygmy goats to llamas from South America, Sewerby Zoo has plenty to see and exploring, making it a great day out for all of the family to enjoy.

Visit: Church Lane, Sewerby, Bridlington YO15 1EA- sewerbyhall.co.uk/the-zoo/







The Deep, Hull, East Yorkshire

This huge aquarium has over 3000 creatures, including sharks and sawfish and allows you to explore the underwater world.

Here you can explore over 4 billion years of ocean history, ranging from giant fossils to Megalodon shark teeth, alongside viewing an impressive school of large Horse-eye jacks and a wide variety of sharks and rays, including the Green sawfish – The Deep being the only place in the UK where you can see them.

Visit: Tower St, Hull HU9 1TU- thedeep.co.uk