Lions cash helps buy dementia packs

Dementia patients at Bridlington Hospital will soon benefit from improved facilities while staying on the elderly care ward thanks to a Bridlington group.

More than £550 was donated to York Teaching Hospital Charity’s Dementia Appeal by Bridlington Lions which will be used to purchase large calendar clocks and activity packs filled with full of reminiscence items.

Maya Richardson, at York Teaching Hospital Charity, said: “We want to make sure that the hospital experience is the best it can be for all who visit. This wouldn’t be possible without the support of groups like Bridlington Lions.”