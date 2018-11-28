Lions cash for sea cadets

North Wolds Lions Club president Richard Traves and treasurer Melvin White recently joined the ship’s company of Bridlington Sea Cadets to hand over a cheque for £300 to the group’s commanding officer Lt Mikki Jackson.

The cadets had applied for a grant from the Lions to help raise funds for a road trailer for their new Trinity 500 rowing boat that arrived earlier in the year.

Mr Traves said: “We love supporting youth charities especially when our funds go towards something really worthwhile and educational.”

Lt Jackson said: “We missed out on a lot of rowing competitions this summer because we didn’t have a road trailer.

“This generous donation takes us closer to our target of buying a trailer ahead of the 2019 boating season.”