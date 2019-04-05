Lindisfarne Story - the celebration of the North East's beloved band - on tour - where it's on and how to get tickets

The Lindisfarne Story is a celebration of the life, times and music of the North East of England's most beloved band, Lindisfarne.

Founder member and drummer Ray Laidlaw and front man Billy Mitchell tell the remarkable story with a combination of rare video, unseen photographs, acoustic versions of their favourite Lindisfarne songs and a smattering of scurrilous gossip.

Ray and Billy created this show in 2012 as a fresh and original way to perform Lindisfarne music and share the group's history with Lindisfarne fans. After two successful Lindisfarne Story UK tours in 2015 and 2016, Ray and Billy are back for another chapter and there's so much more to talk about since the last tour.

Tour dates:

Friday April 12: Scarborough Spa Theatre

Tickets: 01723 821888 or on line here:

Saturday April 13: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Tickets: 0844 248 1588 or on line here

Sunday April 14: Durham Gala Theatre

Tickets: 03000 266600 or https://www.galadurham.co.uk/