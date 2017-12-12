Lifeboat theme for hall’s flower bed competition

Bridlington schoolchildren have the chance to design a landmark addition to the gardens at Sewerby Hall.

The attraction has launched its annual competition for youngsters to design a flower bed, which will be turned into a floral masterpiece in the grounds, alomngside some of the more formal displays.

The theme for this year is the RNLI, marking the fact that the organisation has been providing a beach lifeguard service on East Yorkshire’s beaches for 10 years.

Marie Gascoigne, facility manager at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “This competition always proves very popular with school children in and we continue to get a lot of fantastic entries.

“This year we are looking for something special to go towards raising awareness of the great work the RNLI lifeguards carry out on our local beaches.”

Children from schools across the county have until March 31 to submit their design and the winner will be recreated in the flower bed in front of the Orangery.

In previous years, themes for the competition have included the Beside the Seaside Exhibition, Amy Johnson, the Tour de Yorkshire, the 300th anniversary of Sewerby Hall, the Olympics, the Diamond Jubilee and the 900th anniversary of Bridlington Priory.

The 2017 winning entry was designed by Milly Harman-Bevan of Year Six from Roos CE Primary School .