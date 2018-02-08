Lidl sparks Nutella price war with bargain 1kg jar ahead of Pancake Day

The price war for the cheapest jar of Nutella continues as Aldi, Lidl and Tesco have all slashed the cost of a kilogram jar of the hazelnut spread.

Discount German supermarkets, Aldi and Lidl, are both offering a 1kg jar of Nutella (RRP £5.30) for just £3.99, however, Tesco has rivalled the offer by selling the same size jar for £3.80 – a mere 38 pence per 100 grams.

The offers come ahead of Pancake Day on Tuesday 13th February, with the colossal size jar of Nutella expected to serve 66 portions – more than enough for any Shrove celebrations.

Only last month police responded to riots across France when shoppers rushed to get their hands on the hazelnut spread when Intermarché supermarkets offered a 70 per cent discount – bringing the cost of a jar of Nutella down from €4.50 to €1.40.

Currently no UK supermarket has surpassed Intermarché’s discount.

Asda, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s have not reduced their kilogram jars of Nutella spread – costing £5.30 at Asda and Morrisons and £5.20 at Sainsbury’s. The Nutella offers are available in stores now.