LGBT residents asked for their views of life in East Yorkshire

An online survey has been set up to collate the views of people from the LGBT community about living in East Yorkshire.

It is based on questions used in a recent national survey and looks at issues such as experiences at work, education, healthcare and personal safety for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

Questions will also ask about any experiences of discrimination that people have faced in the county.

Cllr Shaun Horton, cabinet portfolio holder for community involvement and council corporate services, said: “Recently, the Government undertook a survey to learn more about the experiences that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people have living in the UK.

“Locally, we want to collect as much information as possible.

“After the survey closes, the council will analyse the results and use them to inform its LGBT needs assessment work and plans to improve LGBT equality in the East Riding.

“The survey is anonymous and takes around 15 minutes to answer.

“Respondents don’t have to answer every question if they don’t want to and can complete the survey in one go, or save their answers and come back to it later.”

Open to anyone who is over 16, lives in the East Riding and is lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex, or have a minority sexual orientation or gender identity, the survey will run until Friday, 30 November.

To complete the survey, go to https://eastridingcouncil.researchfeedback.net/wh/s.asp?k=153805511842