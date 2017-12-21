Letter: What lies ahead for Sewerby Hall?

What now for Sewerby Hall? By the time this letter is published the Options Analysis for the consultant led ERYC 10-year development plan of Sewerby Hall will have been completed.

I am most curious as to what lies on that list.

I feel sure that the car park destined for the Holme Farm site will be top of the bill.

For some time now I have felt that the golf course might be for the chop. It has lost money for many a year. It covers a large area of the hall grounds so what could possibly take its place?

Might the zoo/animal aspect be developed into a safari park with roaming lions, tigers, tree-swinging monkeys and huge African elephants? Or possibly a theme park with death defying rides, roller coasters, waterslides and carousels?

In order to recuperate some of their losses and to increase their gains might the ERYC introduce giant car boot sales or attract visitors with the provision of mobile camper van parks?

Could we see an auditorium built to put on live pop concerts behind St John’s Church?

Might the Park and Ride be relocated here?

The mind boggles with the thought of such possibilities. All of the above is, of course, sheer speculation. However, I would be most interested to hear what the people of Sewerby/Bridlington, and indeed visitors, think should be located within their park. But you will have to be quick with your responses as the workshops start early in the new year.

David Dawson

Horseshoe Drive

Sewerby, Bridlington

