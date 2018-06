I would like to express appreciation to Cllr Cyril Marsburg and Cllr Shelagh Finlay for responding quickly to the concerns of residents on Cardigan Road.

The grass verges were in a terrible state after the recent wet winter weather and the vandalism of a few irresponsible motorists.

Through the councillors’ help and influence some restoration has taken place and the road has been improved for the better.

Peter Daniel

Cardigan Road

Bridlington