Letter: No winter operations cancelled

Hallelujah! At long last it is being recognised that we have a brilliant, but not used fully, hospital right here in our lovely seaside town of Bridlington, instead of the majority of the citizens having to travel to Scarborough, Hull or Castle Hill.

Other parts of the country must be green with envy at our record of no cancelled operations during this winter.

So perhaps now Sir Greg Knight will bang the drum in Westminster and we will get more doctors and up-to-date equipment so that we do not have to go for appointments to other hospitals in East Yorshire.

Pat Freeman

Wharfedale Drive

Bridlington

