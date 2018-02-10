Letter: Multiple tenants concern

I would like to write to you regarding the state of Bridlington.

When I first arrived in this fair town it was full of well-presented guest houses that were well looked after inside and outside.

However, the future of some guest houses is over and some turned into flats or houses of multiple occupation, which means people living in one bedroom for the price of rent.

I do realise that people have to live somewhere, but why all of a sudden in Bridlington? Have we had a mad influx of jobs that all these rooms are needed?

Dirty streets, and house fronts full of dirty bins, what a great sight for visitors to walk down any of the Southside streets and see the dumps that some of these properties have been turned into. You can tell which are flats etc just by looking at the outside.

What would happen if one of these houses of multiple occupation had eight people living there, who all had a car, where would we all park?

Houses of multiple occupation should be banned by the council and some other solution found for old guest houses.

N Woods

New Burlington Road

Bridlington