Letter: Government proposal is 'ludicrous'

The latest hare-brained idea is the proposal to ban kids from eating chocolate bars in tough new rules to halt the so-called obesity crisis. It is ludicrous.

It took me 30 years to rise above 13 stone and I have been eating copious amounts of chocolate every day since I was knee high to a grasshopper.

Surely obesity is the unfortunate result of our genes and has nothing at all to do with diet.

It is just another example of further attempts by the government to intervene in how the nation’s families live their lives.

Aled Jones

Southcliffe Road

Bridlington