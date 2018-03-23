Letter: Facilities at coach park need to be in place

I have just read that the new coach park is soon to open and passengers will be dropped off at Limekiln Lane. They are then expected to walk in to town or catch the land train.

I don’t know how many seats there are on the land train but I’m sure it’s not a coach load.

One of the first things people require after a journey are a public convenience.

The nearest one’s to the coach park and can only speak for the “Gents”, consist of three urinals, three cubicles and two hand wash machines that are worse than useless.

Assuming a coach holds something in the region of 60 passengers, at a busy time there will be very long queues.

Perhaps the provision of a nice line of “portaloos” would enhance the view that has already been blighted by the sighting of the coach park on that previously valuable car park.

G Kelsall

Martongate

Bridlington