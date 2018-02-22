Letter: Come on, you can do better than this

Just what has East Riding of Yorkshire Council done to my home town of Bridlington?

The chaos surrounding the ‘plans’ for Hilderthorpe Road is now infecting the whole town.

The promenade looks more like Aleppo than the lovely town in which I grew up, with boarded up shops outnumbering open ones.

You issue parking fines within three minutes of the elapsed hour allowed, dumped sofas litter the alleyways of Tennyson Avenue, and my friends had to witness a drugs bust right next door to them, having previously had to squeeze past the ‘customers’ queuing outside.

The town needs an injection of imagination instead of heroin; please ask your overpaid executives to come up with something.

David McMillan

Westfield Avenue

Goole