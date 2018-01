Re the use of our excellent local leisure centre since it was rebuilt and re-opened in July 2016:

I’ve enjoyed going on a regular basis and I’ve enjoyed regular use of the swimming pool and sauna and jacuzzi; I even enjoyed going to weekly ‘Swim for Health’ classes every Friday.

But it’s not just the admission charges that are much too high in price, it’s also these membership fees as well!



JP Priestly

High Street

Bridlington