Letter: A catch would solve wheelie bin lid problem

Since watching the Blue Planet 2 series showing the amount of plastic in our seas, I, like many others when walking on the beach, have been picking up litter.

Last week during the (exceptionally) windy weather I couldn’t believe the amount of litter blowing about from blue wheelie bins blown over in the wind. I know it’s possible to wedge the bin against a wall, but it didn’t stop the wind from flipping our lid open. Whilst looking for a way to secure the lid, I couldn’t help thinking if the wheelie bin manufacturers incorporated a simple thumb sneck/catch to secure the lid when necessary, this would solve the problem with recycling bins, which don’t usually contain the weight of garden waste bins.

Peter Gray

Bempton Lane

Flamborough