Letter: 100 villagers hear about rail changes

On Thursday, February 15, there was a very well attended meeting in Hunmanby to discuss the proposed controversial new train timetable for trains through the station arranged by Nick Harvey of Friends of Hunmanby Railway Station.

We would like to thank the 100 local village people and business representatives who completely filled the Spring Cafe in Hunmanby to listen to Graham North, Rail Officer from North

Yorkshire County Council, who answered many questions from the audience about the planned changes to the train services between Bridlington and Scarborough.

We hope that all those attending found the exchanges both informative and useful.

Thank you also to Richard Marr from North Yorkshire Highways who attended a site meeting at Hunmanby Station in the morning.

Special thanks go to Tim, Vicar of All Saints Church and Joy and the Spring Cafe volunteers who provided refreshments.

The support of our MP, Kevin Hollinrake, coming in person to support the local community was most welcome.

It was also pleasing to have people representing Filey Town Council and Filey Tourism Association and those parish, borough and county councillors who also attended.

If any of your readers would like to receive news and updates regarding train services and travel along the line they can contact ourselves, John and Monica Bridge of Friends of

Hunmanby Station on (01723) 782426 or email johnmon.bridge@btinternet.com and we will add them to the Friends Newsletter list.

Monica and John Bridge

Friends of Hunmanby

Railway Station

Bridlington Street

Hunmanby

