Let's make it a record-breaking year for Bridlington Poppy Appeal

Hopes are high that Bridlington's 2018 Poppy Appeal will raise more money than ever before.



Organisers are confident that the community will dig deep and make the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One a record-breaking year for the town.

It is thought that the most raised in the past was around £26,000.

Poppy appeal organiser George Collins said the current total was passed £17,000 with a series of events this weekend set to push the amount much higher.

There are more than 100 collection tins around Bridlington which will need to be emptied after Remembrance Day too.

The sale of more than 2,000 large poppies in a Free Press campaign brought in £7,500 and the proceeds from the Ship Inn at Sewerby's fireworks display raised more than £2,000.