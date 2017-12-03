Lessons delivered on CPR

Year 12 students at Headlands School, and some School Sports Ambassadors, recently took part in the Restart a Heart training day in the main hall.

The students were given instructions by volunteers from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

Restart a Heart Day is an annual initiative which aims to train as many people as possible in CPR in one day, so that more people know these life saving skills.

A Headlands School spokesman said: “We were very fortunate to have a lot of volunteers from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service who had travelled quite some distance to assist our students.

“All students participated well and were all fully trained by the end of each session.

“They now have a valuable life skill to take forward.”