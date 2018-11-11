Lawyers hailed for £1.6m legacy help

Pinkney Grunwells Lawyers in Bridlington has been recogised by Cancer Research UK after facilitating more than £1.6 million worth of gifts from people choosing to leave a legacy to the charity in their will.

Victoria Moss, head of the private client team, and Hayley Garnett, partner, at Pinkney Grunwells Lawyers were presented with a gold certificate to acknowledge the firms ongoing support alongside their colleagues Natalie Brooke, Debra Hibbert and Christina Severn.

The firm has been offering the Free Will Service to people aged 55 and over in the Bridlington area for the past 19 years, giving advice and support for those wishing to write a will or update an existing one.

As part of the service Pinkney Grunwells Lawyers give guidance for those wishing to leave a legacy gift for Cancer Research UK.

A legacy gift can be anything someone wishes to leave in their will. Traditionally this is money but it could be anything that has a monetary value like an estate or specific item.

Victoria Moss said: “We are keen to encourage people to complete or update their wills and are delighted that by providing the Free Will scheme at all of our offices, we are able to support the valuable work carried out by Cancer Research UK.”

Clare Moore, director of legacies at Cancer Research UK, said: “We all reach a stage at some point in our lives where we start to look ahead and consider what will happen to our financial affairs in the future, when we may no longer be around.

“At Cancer Research UK, we work with a number of local solicitors including Pinkney Grunwells Lawyers to offer local people aged 55 or over the chance to make an all-important first will or to update an existing one.

“It’s quite astonishing to think that by simply combining enthusiasm with the highest professional standards Pinkney Grunwells Lawyers has helped secure over £1.6m worth of legacy gifts, which will go a long way towards helping our scientists, doctors and nurses to beat cancer sooner.”