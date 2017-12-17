Law firm’s backing for Armed Forces

Murray Hills Solicitors, which has an office in Bridlington, has shown its support to the UK Armed Forces by signing the Armed Forces Covenant.

The signing was attended by Major Lisa Marr of the 4th Infantry Brigade Regional Employer Engagement Team and Richard Lenton, Regional Employer Engagement Director for the Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association for Yorkshire and The Humber (RFCA).

Director Alex Cartledge said: “It means a lot to us at Murray Hills to sign the Covenant as it formalises our commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community.

“It has always been so important for us to give something back to those service men and women who do, or have done, so much for us.”

Major Marr said: “We are absolutely delighted Murray Hills has agreed to sign the Covenant and show its commitment to respecting and supporting the Armed Forces.

“It is to everyone’s mutual benefit to recognise the value that our service personnel bring to the community. I’m really looking forward to looking at areas where we can work together over the coming years.”

Under the covenant the British Army and Murray Hills Solicitors will work more closely together, exchanging skills, knowledge and opportunities.