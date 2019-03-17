Larger fines for littering offences

New larger fines have been introduced as part of continuing action by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to tackle littering and fly-tipping in the East Riding.

From now on, anyone caught littering will be at risk of receiving a £150 fixed penalty from the council – double the previous fine.

A new larger £150 penalty also applies to anyone caught fly-posting – the illegal act of putting up signs on the public highway without the council’s permission.

However people guilty of the offences can receive much larger fines if the cases are taken to court.

The changes are part of ongoing action by the council’s streetscene enforcement team, which is tasked with investigating all incidents of littering, fly-posting and fly-tipping in the East Riding.

The council hopes the new fines will act as a deterrent, but will also help towards the clean-up costs.

It costs the council around £350,000 each year to clear up incidents of fly-tipping and littering in the East Riding.

A council spokesman said: “There is no need for anyone to litter or fly-tip – and yet people are doing it every day and blight areas of the East Riding with rubbish.

“The council takes this very seriously and our officers will continue to investigate and take the appropriate enforcement action.”